AdvisorNet Financial Inc Purchases 2,872 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) by 74.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,704 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,872 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter worth about $51,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 419.2% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the period. Bellevue Asset Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 84.7% in the second quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 58.4% in the second quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter.

SPHD opened at $42.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.97. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a twelve month low of $36.81 and a twelve month high of $46.49.

