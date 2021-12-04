AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) Trading Up 1.3%

AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:QPX) were up 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $29.91 and last traded at $29.88. Approximately 98,335 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the average daily volume of 23,667 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.50.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.69.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $49,000. Ironwood Financial llc bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new position in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $102,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 10.8% in the third quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 10,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anfield Capital Management LLC grew its stake in AdvisorShares Q Dynamic Growth ETF by 23.4% in the second quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 11,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter.

