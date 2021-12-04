Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Adyen (OTCMKTS:ADYEY) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $2,775.00.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Adyen from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a €2,775.00 ($3,153.41) price target for the company in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Adyen in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adyen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

OTCMKTS ADYEY opened at $26.10 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.67. Adyen has a 52 week low of $19.87 and a 52 week high of $34.94.

Adyen N.V. operates a payments platform in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform integrates payments stack that include gateway, risk management, processing, acquiring, and settlement services. It offers a back-end infrastructure for authorizing payments across merchants' sales channels, as well as online, mobile, in-store, and APIs.

