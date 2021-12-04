Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) Hits New 12-Month Low at $15.95

Aecon Group Inc. (TSE:ARE)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$15.95 and last traded at C$16.16, with a volume of 66285 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$16.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on ARE. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group from C$24.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Aecon Group to C$22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Aecon Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$26.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aecon Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 89.47, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of C$972.37 million and a PE ratio of 14.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is C$18.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$19.06.

Aecon Group (TSE:ARE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.22 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Aecon Group Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 4th were paid a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 23rd. Aecon Group’s payout ratio is 63.60%.

In other Aecon Group news, Senior Officer David Andrew Smales sold 57,012 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$16.60, for a total value of C$946,399.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 47,864 shares in the company, valued at C$794,542.40.

About Aecon Group (TSE:ARE)

Aecon Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide construction and infrastructure development services to private and public sector clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Construction and Concessions. The Construction segment focuses primarily on the civil infrastructure, urban transportation systems, nuclear power infrastructure, utility infrastructure, and conventional industrial infrastructure market sectors.

