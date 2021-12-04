Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.29 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AGLE) will report ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Aeglea BioTherapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.34) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.20). Aeglea BioTherapeutics posted earnings per share of ($0.34) in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 14.7%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th.

On average, analysts expect that Aeglea BioTherapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.99) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.03) to ($0.89). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.57) to ($0.56). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Aeglea BioTherapeutics.

Get Aeglea BioTherapeutics alerts:

Aeglea BioTherapeutics (NASDAQ:AGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.03).

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

AGLE traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $6.00. 157,454 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 165,096. Aeglea BioTherapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $5.82 and a fifty-two week high of $9.78. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $7.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.04. The stock has a market cap of $295.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 1.51.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 159,488 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 12,087 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,154,000 after buying an additional 63,627 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 128.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 6,051 shares during the period. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Aeglea BioTherapeutics by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 54,220 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the period. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Aeglea BioTherapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,823,000. 83.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aeglea BioTherapeutics Company Profile

Aeglea Biotherapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which develops next-generation human enzyme therapeutics as disruptive solutions for rare and other high-burden diseases. Its product pegzilarginase, is in a Phase 3 pivotal trial for the treatment of Arginase 1 Deficiency.

Read More: What is the strike price in options trading?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Aeglea BioTherapeutics (AGLE)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aeglea BioTherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.