Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF) Receives Overweight Rating from JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Aena S.M.E. (OTCMKTS:ANNSF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Bank of America raised Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Oddo Bhf upgraded Aena S.M.E. from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aena S.M.E. in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.00.

ANNSF opened at $150.21 on Thursday. Aena S.M.E. has a fifty-two week low of $143.43 and a fifty-two week high of $182.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.46 and a 200-day moving average of $164.03.

Aena S.M.E. SA engages in the management and operation of airport terminals. It operates through the following business segments: Airports, Real Estate services and International. The Airports segment provides airport services such as cargo handling, air transportation and passenger security. The Real Estate segment includes industrial and real estate assets that are not included in terminals.

