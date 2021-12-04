Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Earns Neutral Rating from Analysts at UBS Group

Equities research analysts at UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $176.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.55% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $132.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $170.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $205.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $167.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Airbnb has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.84.

Shares of NASDAQ ABNB opened at $166.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $121.50 and a 12 month high of $219.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.95 billion and a PE ratio of -13.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $159.46.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative net margin of 80.74% and a negative return on equity of 102.24%. Airbnb’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Airbnb will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Dave Stephenson sold 15,205 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.93, for a total transaction of $2,553,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CTO Aristotle N. Balogh sold 4,000 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.31, for a total transaction of $681,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 883,021 shares of company stock worth $162,295,703 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ABNB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 81.3% in the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in Airbnb by 568.0% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Airbnb during the third quarter worth $28,000. 25.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

