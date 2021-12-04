AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 2,000 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 6.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,752 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the quarter. Facebook accounts for 0.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $11,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $43,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Facebook in the third quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Facebook in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 1,545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $340.89, for a total transaction of $526,675.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.22, for a total transaction of $2,814,342.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,654,913 shares of company stock valued at $570,345,242. 14.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $390.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Monday, November 1st. JMP Securities reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price target (down from $425.00) on shares of Facebook in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Facebook from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. HSBC increased their price target on Facebook from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on Facebook from $450.00 to $410.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $398.21.

Facebook stock opened at $306.84 on Friday. Facebook, Inc. has a 52 week low of $244.61 and a 52 week high of $384.33. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $332.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $344.79. The stock has a market cap of $853.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.29.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The social networking company reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.03. Facebook had a net margin of 35.88% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $29.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 13.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Facebook Company Profile

Meta Platforms, Inc, (formerly known as Facebook, Inc) operates as a global social technology company. The company engages in the development of social media applications as well as virtual and augmented reality products allowing users to connect through mobile devices, personal computers and other platforms.

