AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Purchases 424 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its position in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,969 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $3,130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ZM. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 19.1% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,954,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 195.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 15,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,983,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,183,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 2nd quarter worth about $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

ZM has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Friday, October 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $385.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $270.00 target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $270.00 target price (down from $385.00) on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $320.65.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZM opened at $183.92 on Friday. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $177.12 and a 52 week high of $451.77. The company has a market capitalization of $54.65 billion, a PE ratio of 55.56, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of -1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $254.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $313.00.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.02. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Carl M. Eschenbach sold 184 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $52,440.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,593 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.07, for a total transaction of $778,081.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 93,479 shares of company stock valued at $24,817,946 in the last three months. 12.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

