AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Raises Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,385,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 146,936 shares during the period. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF comprises about 13.4% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $248,195,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 275,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,666,000 after purchasing an additional 20,324 shares during the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. now owns 274,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,584,000 after purchasing an additional 62,624 shares during the last quarter. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $818,000. Finally, Zhang Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 2,779 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $109.07 on Friday. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $87.90 and a 12-month high of $114.41. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.40 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.49.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

