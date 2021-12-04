AJ Wealth Strategies LLC Takes Position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

AJ Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 109,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,227,000. Bill.com comprises approximately 1.6% of AJ Wealth Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Bill.com as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 34.2% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 78,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,308,000 after buying an additional 19,900 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Bill.com by 10.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,616,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,657,000 after buying an additional 452,052 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 803.4% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 131,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,016,000 after buying an additional 116,594 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Bill.com in the second quarter valued at about $3,294,000. Finally, Precision Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in Bill.com by 11.5% in the second quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 7,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after buying an additional 787 shares during the last quarter. 87.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BILL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of Bill.com from $214.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Bill.com in a research report on Friday, October 29th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $280.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Bill.com from $284.00 to $366.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.00.

Bill.com stock opened at $236.98 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of -131.66 and a beta of 2.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $294.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $236.62. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $109.64 and a 52 week high of $348.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.21) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $116.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.59 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.22% and a negative net margin of 52.34%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.17) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -2.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 5,800 shares of Bill.com stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.18, for a total value of $1,543,844.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CRO Thomas J. Clayton sold 94 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.53, for a total value of $27,497.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 471,882 shares of company stock valued at $142,670,867 in the last 90 days. 5.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

