Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Aker Solutions ASA (OTCMKTS:AKRTF) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

AKRTF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Danske upgraded shares of Aker Solutions ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Aker Solutions ASA in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Aker Solutions ASA alerts:

AKRTF opened at $2.82 on Wednesday. Aker Solutions ASA has a twelve month low of $1.40 and a twelve month high of $2.82. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average of $2.08.

Aker Solutions ASA provides products, systems, and services to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It offers field planning, feasibility, and concept studies; floater designs; digital solutions; and deep-water risers. The company also provides engineering, project management, and procurement services, such as design of offshore oil and gas production facilities, and onshore receiving and processing facilities; jacket designs; subsea production systems; subsea trees; and control systems.

Featured Article: Why do companies issue stock splits?

Receive News & Ratings for Aker Solutions ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aker Solutions ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.