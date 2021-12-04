Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.15.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.

Get Albemarle alerts:

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,846 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,156,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 2,495 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $546,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALB traded down $9.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.47. 1,602,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,501. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.

About Albemarle

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Featured Story: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.