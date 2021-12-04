Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-three brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $236.15.
A number of brokerages have weighed in on ALB. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Friday, November 19th. TheStreet cut shares of Albemarle from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $225.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 13th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $253.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Albemarle to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th.
In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 36,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.47, for a total value of $10,044,155.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total transaction of $296,787.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 40,881 shares of company stock valued at $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Shares of ALB traded down $9.92 during trading on Friday, reaching $251.47. 1,602,403 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,349,501. Albemarle has a twelve month low of $132.21 and a twelve month high of $291.48. The stock has a market cap of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.59. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $248.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $214.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.
Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a net margin of 6.40% and a return on equity of 8.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Albemarle will post 3.99 EPS for the current year.
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 82.54%.
About Albemarle
Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.
