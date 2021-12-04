Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) Shares Sold by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board reduced its position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,600 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Albemarle were worth $1,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 2,280 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 43.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $783,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,666 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delta Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Albemarle by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,091 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $689,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. 80.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Albemarle alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ALB shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Albemarle from $296.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Mizuho increased their price target on Albemarle from $247.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank upgraded Albemarle to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $298.00 in a report on Friday, November 19th. Cowen increased their price target on Albemarle from $180.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Albemarle from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $246.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $236.15.

Shares of NYSE ALB opened at $251.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.31. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.21 and a fifty-two week high of $291.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.42 billion, a PE ratio of 133.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $214.89.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.28. Albemarle had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 6.40%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.09 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Albemarle Co. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 17th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 16th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.54%.

In other news, EVP Karen G. Narwold sold 1,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.98, for a total value of $296,787.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 540 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.15, for a total value of $146,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,881 shares of company stock worth $11,182,002. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Albemarle Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine Specialties, and Catalysts.

Further Reading: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB).

Receive News & Ratings for Albemarle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Albemarle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.