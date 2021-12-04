Alchemix (ALCX) 24 Hour Volume Tops $13.15 Million

Alchemix (CURRENCY:ALCX) traded down 9.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 4th. Alchemix has a total market capitalization of $251.01 million and $13.15 million worth of Alchemix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Alchemix has traded 11% lower against the dollar. One Alchemix coin can currently be bought for $286.67 or 0.00598384 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001231 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002088 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.91 or 0.00003989 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.69 or 0.00041091 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.86 or 0.00008052 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $114.31 or 0.00238606 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About Alchemix

ALCX is a coin. It was first traded on February 27th, 2021. Alchemix’s total supply is 1,111,024 coins and its circulating supply is 875,604 coins. Alchemix’s official Twitter account is @alchemixfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Alchemix Finance is a future-yield-backed synthetic asset platform and community DAO. The platform is designed to give users advances on their yield farming via a synthetic token that represents a fungible claim on any underlying collateral in the Alchemix protocol. The DAO will focus on funding projects that will help the Alchemix ecosystem grow, as well as the greater Ethereum community. “

Alchemix Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Alchemix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Alchemix should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Alchemix using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

