Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.50.
ALFVY stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.
About Alfa Laval AB (publ)
Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.
