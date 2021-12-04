Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) Stock Rating Lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) from a neutral rating to an underweight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group restated a neutral rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Alfa Laval AB (publ) to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Alfa Laval AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alfa Laval AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $206.50.

ALFVY stock opened at $37.58 on Friday. Alfa Laval AB has a twelve month low of $25.74 and a twelve month high of $44.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.54 and a beta of 1.34. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.07.

Alfa Laval AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:ALFVY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by ($0.01). Alfa Laval AB (publ) had a return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 9.71%. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Alfa Laval AB will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

About Alfa Laval AB (publ)

Alfa Laval AB engages on energy optimization, environmental protection and food production. It operates through the following business segments: Energy, Food & Water, Marine, Greenhouse, and Operations & Other. The Energy segment is comprised of brazed and fusion bonded heat exchangers, energy separation, gasketed plate heat exchangers and welded heat exchangers.

