Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Alfa, S.A.B. de C.V. (OTCMKTS:ALFFF) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 128,900 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the October 31st total of 100,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 134,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Shares of ALFFF stock opened at $0.74 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.69. Alfa has a 1 year low of $0.48 and a 1 year high of $0.90.

Alfa Company Profile

Alfa SAB de CV is a holding company, which produces, markets, and distributes food through recognized brands in Mexico, the United States, Europe, and Latin America. It operates through the following segments: Alpek, Sigma, Axtel, Newpek, and Others. The Alpek segment operates in the petrochemical and synthetic fibers industry, and its revenues are derived from sales of its primary products: polyester, plastics, and chemicals.

