Algorand Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $772.43 Million (ALGO)

Algorand (CURRENCY:ALGO) traded 1.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 4th. Algorand has a total market capitalization of $10.33 billion and $772.43 million worth of Algorand was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Algorand coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.64 or 0.00003333 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Algorand has traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $90.72 or 0.00184202 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $309.02 or 0.00627428 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000574 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.99 or 0.00016216 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35.74 or 0.00072567 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000553 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00008212 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000226 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000566 BTC.

Algorand Profile

Algorand uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on June 19th, 2019. Algorand’s total supply is 6,742,688,715 coins and its circulating supply is 6,289,994,105 coins. Algorand’s official website is algorand.foundation . The Reddit community for Algorand is /r/AlgorandOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Algorand’s official Twitter account is @algorand . The official message board for Algorand is medium.com/algorand-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Algorand platform is the first public, a permissionless pure proof-of-stake blockchain protocol that solves the “blockchain trilemma” of achieving scalability, security, and true decentralization all at once. Performance on the Algorand platform exceeds 1000 transactions per second (TPS) with a latency of fewer than 5 seconds, putting it on par with the throughput of major global payment networks without compromising security or decentralization. “

Buying and Selling Algorand

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Algorand directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Algorand should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Algorand using one of the exchanges listed above.

