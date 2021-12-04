Alice L. Walton Sells 293,226 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Stock

Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 293,226 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total transaction of $40,233,539.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WMT opened at $137.51 on Friday. Walmart Inc. has a twelve month low of $126.28 and a twelve month high of $152.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $143.85 and a 200-day moving average of $143.39. The stock has a market cap of $383.45 billion, a PE ratio of 38.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.50.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.06. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $140.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.34 earnings per share. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Walmart Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Tigress Financial reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $166.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, MKM Partners raised shares of Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $156.00 to $166.00 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.20.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the third quarter worth $30,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Walmart by 360.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 253 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. Atlantic Trust LLC acquired a new stake in Walmart in the second quarter worth $40,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 64.2% in the third quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 513.5% in the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 319 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 267 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.38% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

