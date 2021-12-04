All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 25,774 Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,774 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 1,481.2% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,874 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 3,629 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the second quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 22.2% in the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 53,826 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $768,000 after buying an additional 9,794 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 58.6% in the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 32,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $464,000 after buying an additional 12,025 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 4.9% in the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $262,000 after buying an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Owl Rock Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Melissa Weiler acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.71 per share, for a total transaction of $147,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:ORCC opened at $14.11 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.82 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $12.28 and a 1-year high of $14.97.

Owl Rock Capital (NYSE:ORCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $269.19 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $258.76 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 65.71%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.79%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.50%.

Separately, JMP Securities raised their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.25.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corp, non traded business development company, seeks investment opportunities in middle market companies located in the US with an EBITDA of $10 to $250 million and annual revenue of $50 million to $2.5 billion. The fund focuses on broad range of sectors including business services, healthcare services, pharma & healthcare technology, aerospace & defence, software & technology and manufacturing & industrials.

Further Reading: Investing in Growth Stocks



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC).

Receive News & Ratings for Owl Rock Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owl Rock Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.