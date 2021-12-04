All Season Financial Advisors Inc. Purchases Shares of 4,804 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 4,804 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $25,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $28,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 199.0% in the second quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 604 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the second quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $8,984,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE UBER opened at $35.85 on Friday. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $35.26 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The firm has a market cap of $69.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -27.58 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a 200 day moving average of $45.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($1.28) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by ($0.91). Uber Technologies had a negative return on equity of 9.53% and a negative net margin of 15.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. Uber Technologies’s revenue was up 70.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on UBER. Wedbush raised their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. MKM Partners cut their target price on Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 5th. UBS Group started coverage on Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price objective on Uber Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.76.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Further Reading: Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.