Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Allbirds Inc (NASDAQ:BIRD) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.91.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BIRD. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $23.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Monday, November 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Shares of Allbirds stock traded down $1.88 on Monday, hitting $14.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,863,148 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,750,891. Allbirds has a 52-week low of $13.91 and a 52-week high of $32.44.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $62.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.96 million. Analysts forecast that Allbirds will post -0.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Allbirds Company Profile

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

