Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 12,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,397,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.

A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.

Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. Allegheny Technologies had a negative net margin of 41.94% and a negative return on equity of 9.26%. The firm had revenue of $725.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Allegheny Technologies Incorporated will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $721,000.

Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.

