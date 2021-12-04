Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI) Stock Price Up 5.8%

Allegheny Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:ATI)’s stock price rose 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $14.88 and last traded at $14.87. Approximately 12,466 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 1,397,073 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.06.
A number of brokerages have commented on ATI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Allegheny Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Allegheny Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Allegheny Technologies from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.38.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.62 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.00.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 115,181 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,402,000 after buying an additional 1,141 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 112,021 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,275,000 after buying an additional 7,359 shares during the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 103.0% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 105,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,205,000 after buying an additional 53,674 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Allegheny Technologies by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 591,264 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,327,000 after buying an additional 77,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Allegheny Technologies during the second quarter valued at about $721,000.
About Allegheny Technologies (NYSE:ATI)
Allegheny Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture of specialty materials and components. It operates through the High Performance Materials and Components (HPMC) and Advanced Alloys & Solutions (AA&S) segments. The HPMC segment consists of the production of materials, parts, and components for aerospace and defense, medical, and energy markets.
See Also: What does earnings per share mean?
Receive News & Ratings for Allegheny Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allegheny Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.