Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.650-$2.790 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.580. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $56.94 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.40. Alliant Energy has a 1 year low of $45.99 and a 1 year high of $62.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $895.37 million. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 18.12% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alliant Energy will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.4025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 29th. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is currently 63.64%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Alliant Energy from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $61.56 to $66.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Guggenheim cut shares of Alliant Energy from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alliant Energy currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $60.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Alliant Energy stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,180,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 490,768 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.47% of Alliant Energy worth $65,829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

