Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:APYRF) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.25.

APYRF has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upped their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$52.50 to C$53.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$48.00 to C$49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. CIBC increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$51.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust from C$50.00 to C$52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th.

Get Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust alerts:

OTCMKTS:APYRF traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $32.58. 102 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,240. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $35.05. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $38.01.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust engages in owning, management, and development of urban office environments. It offers services such as rental overview and search, available space, and tenant profile. The company was founded by Michael R. Emory on October 25, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What does a market perform rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.