Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.03

Allstar Health Brands, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ALST) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.03 and traded as low as $0.01. Allstar Health Brands shares last traded at $0.01, with a volume of 510,111 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.03.

About Allstar Health Brands (OTCMKTS:ALST)

AllStar Health Brands, Inc manufactures and distributes pharmaceutical and natural health products. It offers pain relief, nutritional supplements and vitamins & minerals products under the AllStar Health brand. The company was founded by Ronald W. Porter and Everett Sequeira on April 7, 1997 and is headquartered Aventura, FL.

Recommended Story: Risk Tolerance

Receive News & Ratings for Allstar Health Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allstar Health Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.