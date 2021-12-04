Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Sells 15,000 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of ALLY stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,875,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

