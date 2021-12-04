Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown Sells 15,000 Shares

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) CEO Jeffrey Jonathan Brown sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.42, for a total value of $696,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of ALLY stock opened at $46.31 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.49. Ally Financial Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.41 and a 52 week high of $56.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $50.49 and a 200-day moving average of $51.53.
Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Ally Financial had a net margin of 38.75% and a return on equity of 20.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Ally Financial Inc. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 270.4% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 21,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,007 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Ally Financial in the 2nd quarter worth $4,875,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 54,772 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 60,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,003,000 after purchasing an additional 11,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 92,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,614,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.72% of the company’s stock.
Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James assumed coverage on Ally Financial in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler downgraded Ally Financial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Ally Financial from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ally Financial currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.53.
About Ally Financial
Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.
Further Reading: The role of implied volatility with call option volume
Receive News & Ratings for Ally Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ally Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.