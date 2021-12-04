Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Holdings Cut by Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.

Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. cut its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 241,380 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 6,872 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises 2.2% of Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $645,334,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Capital Investment Counsel Inc grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 1,381 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 176 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 144 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Element Wealth LLC boosted its position in Alphabet by 6.3% during the 2nd quarter. Element Wealth LLC now owns 67 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 1,165 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,845,000 after buying an additional 4 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $2,840.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2,856.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $2,694.84. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,694.00 and a 52 week high of $3,019.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $16.40 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $3,400.00 price target (up previously from $3,100.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Read More: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.