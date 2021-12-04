Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Research Coverage Started at UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $3,925.00 price target on the information services provider’s stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 38.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GOOGL. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Monday, November 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,071.00 to $3,090.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,500.00 to $3,660.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,206.38.

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $2,840.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,856.53 and its 200-day moving average is $2,694.84. Alphabet has a 52-week low of $1,694.00 and a 52-week high of $3,019.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 2.98. The company has a market cap of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.35, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.04.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $16.40 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet will post 108.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the third quarter worth $28,000. True Link Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. acquired a new stake in Alphabet in the second quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Disciplined Investments LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 200.0% in the third quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 15 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.30% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

