Alphr finance Price Tops $0.31 on Major Exchanges (ALPHR)

Alphr finance (CURRENCY:ALPHR) traded 17.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on December 4th. One Alphr finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.31 or 0.00000641 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Alphr finance has traded 37% lower against the dollar. Alphr finance has a total market capitalization of $541,489.47 and $60,214.00 worth of Alphr finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002048 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001715 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059787 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,041.08 or 0.08275461 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $31.54 or 0.00064579 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 18.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083492 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,519.11 or 0.99359119 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Alphr finance Profile

Alphr finance’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,729,085 coins. Alphr finance’s official Twitter account is @alphrfinance

Alphr finance Coin Trading

