Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Acquires 922 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 922 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.71 per share, for a total transaction of $16,328.62. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 1st, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. purchased 4,916 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.60 per share, for a total transaction of $86,521.60.

On Monday, November 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,250 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.74 per share, for a total transaction of $22,175.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.77 and a 52 week high of $20.75. The company has a market capitalization of $200.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 104.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.75.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. This is an increase from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.10%. Alpine Income Property Trust’s payout ratio is presently 600.00%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PINE. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. 55.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PINE has been the topic of several analyst reports. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.70.

About Alpine Income Property Trust

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

