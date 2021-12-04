Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) Major Shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. Purchases 4,916 Shares

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:PINE) major shareholder Cto Realty Growth, Inc. acquired 4,916 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.60 per share, with a total value of $86,521.60. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Cto Realty Growth, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Alpine Income Property Trust alerts:

On Friday, December 3rd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 922 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.71 per share, with a total value of $16,328.62.

On Monday, November 22nd, Cto Realty Growth, Inc. bought 1,250 shares of Alpine Income Property Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.74 per share, with a total value of $22,175.00.

Alpine Income Property Trust stock opened at $17.71 on Friday. Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $13.77 and a one year high of $20.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 3.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.18 million, a P/E ratio of 104.18, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.90.

Alpine Income Property Trust (NYSE:PINE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.06. Alpine Income Property Trust had a return on equity of 1.00% and a net margin of 7.10%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. This is a positive change from Alpine Income Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.10%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. Alpine Income Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 600.00%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $29,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the second quarter worth $32,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in the third quarter worth $77,000. Institutional investors own 55.46% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PINE shares. TheStreet raised Alpine Income Property Trust from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alpine Income Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alpine Income Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alpine Income Property Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.70.

Alpine Income Property Trust Company Profile

Alpine Income Property Trust, Inc (NYSE: PINE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires, owns and operates a portfolio of high-quality single-tenant net leased commercial income properties.

Further Reading: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpine Income Property Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.