AltaGas Ltd. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (TSE:ALA)

AltaGas Ltd. (TSE:ALA) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, December 3rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.083 per share on Friday, December 31st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 21st.

Shares of TSE:ALA opened at C$24.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$25.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$25.49. AltaGas has a 52 week low of C$18.26 and a 52 week high of C$26.94. The firm has a market capitalization of C$6.86 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.33.

Get AltaGas alerts:

AltaGas (TSE:ALA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported C$0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.05) by C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$2.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$831.99 million. Analysts predict that AltaGas will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ALA shares. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on AltaGas from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of AltaGas in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$29.00 price objective on shares of AltaGas in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AltaGas from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a C$30.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$29.11.

About AltaGas

AltaGas Ltd. operates as a diversified energy infrastructure company in North America. The company operates through two segments, Utilities and Midstream. The Utilities segment owns and operates regulated natural gas distribution utilities in Michigan, Alaska, the District of Columbia, Maryland, and Virginia; and two regulated natural gas storage utilities in the United States serving approximately 1.7 million customers.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for AltaGas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AltaGas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.