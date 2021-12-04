Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Shares Bought by Falcon Wealth Planning

Falcon Wealth Planning raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 12.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 221 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Falcon Wealth Planning’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 492,449.5% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,039,155 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,038,741 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the second quarter worth about $4,445,652,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 277.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 615,826 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $2,118,539,000 after purchasing an additional 452,800 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 2.1% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,173,783 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $55,640,401,000 after purchasing an additional 338,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Amazon.com by 1,544.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 260,655 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $896,695,000 after purchasing an additional 244,800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their target price on Amazon.com from $4,175.00 to $4,100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,130.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Wolfe Research dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $3,850.00 to $3,800.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4,100.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. Finally, Truist boosted their price target on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4,173.80.

AMZN stock opened at $3,389.79 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2,881.00 and a 1 year high of $3,773.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3,420.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $3,416.46. The firm has a market cap of $1.72 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.31, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.10 by ($2.98). Amazon.com had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 24.31%. The company had revenue of $110.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $12.37 EPS. Amazon.com’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 40.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,676.00, for a total value of $1,808,592.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total value of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,212 shares of company stock worth $292,479,991. 14.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

