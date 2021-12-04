Ambire AdEx 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $9.48 Million (ADX)

Ambire AdEx (CURRENCY:ADX) traded down 10.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on December 4th. Over the last week, Ambire AdEx has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. Ambire AdEx has a total market cap of $84.60 million and $9.48 million worth of Ambire AdEx was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ambire AdEx token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00001270 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001220 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003961 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.25 or 0.00041446 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.90 or 0.00007990 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $115.88 or 0.00237136 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Ambire AdEx Token Profile

ADX is a token. Its launch date was July 24th, 2017. Ambire AdEx’s total supply is 144,807,133 tokens and its circulating supply is 136,364,656 tokens. Ambire AdEx’s official website is www.ambire.com . The Reddit community for Ambire AdEx is /r/AdEx/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambire AdEx’s official Twitter account is @AmbireAdEx and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AdEx is a decentralized Ad exchange built on the Ethereum network Focusing on the entertainment industry and video streaming services and publishers, AdEx aims to replace the traditional digital advertising models by providing a transparent, focused solution for advertisers to collaborate with ad publishers directly, skipping middlemen fees and complications. The platform also ensures that the end-user can understand and control the ads delivered to them through the use of the AdEx User Profile personalized page. The AdEx token (ADX) is used within the AdEx Platform to buy or sell advertising space and time.”

Ambire AdEx Token Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambire AdEx directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ambire AdEx should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ambire AdEx using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

