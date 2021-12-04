Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Ambu A/S (OTCMKTS:AMBBY) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

AMBBY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Nordea Equity Research lowered Ambu A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Ambu A/S in a report on Thursday.

Get Ambu A/S alerts:

AMBBY traded down $1.74 during trading on Friday, reaching $24.11. The stock had a trading volume of 149 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,084. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.99. Ambu A/S has a one year low of $24.11 and a one year high of $58.40.

Ambu A/S engages in the development, production, and marketing of diagnostic and life-supporting devices for hospitals and rescue services. It operates through the following segments: Anaesthesia; Patient Monitoring & Diagnostics; and Visualisation. The Anaesthesia segment offers products from resuscitators, face masks, and laryngeal masks to the single use flexible intubation scope.

Read More: What are Institutional Investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ambu A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambu A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.