AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan Sells 40,000 Shares

AMC Networks Inc. (NASDAQ:AMCX) Vice Chairman Joshua W. Sapan sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.32, for a total transaction of $1,492,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ AMCX opened at $38.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 1.10. AMC Networks Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.47 and a 1 year high of $83.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.79.

AMC Networks (NASDAQ:AMCX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $2.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $1.57. The business had revenue of $810.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $703.89 million. AMC Networks had a net margin of 10.75% and a return on equity of 68.19%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that AMC Networks Inc. will post 9.32 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on AMCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AMC Networks from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AMC Networks from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of AMC Networks from $55.00 to $43.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.67.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of AMCX. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 1,475.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 291,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,462,000 after acquiring an additional 272,859 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 160.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 289,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,359,000 after acquiring an additional 178,624 shares during the period. Anqa Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of AMC Networks during the third quarter worth approximately $7,164,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 54.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 305,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,383,000 after acquiring an additional 107,465 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its position in shares of AMC Networks by 170.3% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 167,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,164,000 after acquiring an additional 105,312 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AMC Networks

AMC Networks, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning and management of cable television networks through its subsidiaries. It operates through the National Networks and International and Other segments. The National Networks segment includes activities of AMC Studios operations, AMC Broadcasting and Technology, and national programming networks, namely: AMC, WEtv, BBC AMERICA, IFC, and SundanceTV in the U.

