Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) Shares Acquired by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,197,917 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 64,294 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.91% of Amdocs worth $90,695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new stake in Amdocs in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,577 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Amdocs by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,269 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. 89.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DOX stock opened at $69.89 on Friday. Amdocs Limited has a 1 year low of $65.75 and a 1 year high of $82.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $75.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $77.17. The firm has a market cap of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.78.

Amdocs (NASDAQ:DOX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by ($0.02). Amdocs had a net margin of 16.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.17 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Amdocs Limited will post 4.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.17%.

Amdocs Company Profile

Amdocs Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of software and services solutions for communications, entertainment, and media industries. It specializes in the development, implementation, and management of software and services associate with business support systems, operational support systems, service-driven network and other network solutions, entertainment offerings, and digital solutions.

