Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Shares Sold by Baillie Gifford & Co.

Baillie Gifford & Co. trimmed its stake in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) by 6.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 573,649 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 38,886 shares during the quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $46,467,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fulcrum Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Ameren in the third quarter worth $402,000. Summit X LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 3.3% in the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 20,458 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,657,000 after acquiring an additional 659 shares during the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 1.7% in the third quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 160,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,037,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares during the last quarter. TRH Financial LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ameren by 4.5% in the third quarter. TRH Financial LLC now owns 3,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 26.6% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 30,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. 76.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $83.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.55. Ameren Co. has a 12-month low of $69.79 and a 12-month high of $90.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company has a market cap of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.32.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.04. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 15.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 3.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 7th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.59%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AEE shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ameren from $87.00 to $86.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on Ameren from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.83.

About Ameren

Ameren Corp. is a public utility holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and natural gas services. It operates through the following segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, Ameren Transmission, and Other. The Ameren Transmission segment consists of the aggregated electric transmission businesses of Ameren Illinois and Ameren Transmission Company of Illinois (ATXI).

