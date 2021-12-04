American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $353,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NYSE AAT opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 8th. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.69%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About American Assets Trust

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

