American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady Buys 10,000 Shares

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 10,000 shares of American Assets Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.39 per share, with a total value of $353,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
NYSE AAT opened at $35.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $38.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $27.15 and a one year high of $40.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 2.94. The company has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.81, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.21.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.01). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 1.88%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAT shares. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its holdings in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of American Assets Trust during the 1st quarter worth $74,000. 94.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
