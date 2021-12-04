American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

American Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSWA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 308,200 shares, a decline of 20.9% from the October 31st total of 389,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 108,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Several analysts recently commented on AMSWA shares. Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of American Software from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. B. Riley downgraded shares of American Software from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Software in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

AMSWA opened at $22.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $758.63 million, a P/E ratio of 65.12 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.16. American Software has a 52-week low of $15.98 and a 52-week high of $33.26.

American Software (NASDAQ:AMSWA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.05. American Software had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 9.61%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Research analysts forecast that American Software will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 3rd. American Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 125.72%.

In other news, CFO Vincent C. Klinges sold 6,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $163,961.09. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 103,311 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,616,867.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Chairman James C. Edenfield sold 15,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total transaction of $374,868.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 28,073 shares of company stock worth $691,469. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 107.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,075 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of American Software in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of American Software by 387.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,118 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,478 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

American Software Company Profile

American Software, Inc engages in the development and marketing of supply chain management and enterprise software solutions. It operates through the following segments: Supply Chain Management (SCM), Information Technology (IT) Consulting, and Other. The SCM segment offers supply chain optimization and retail planning solutions.

