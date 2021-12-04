American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway Sells 500 Shares of Stock

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director Anne M. Holloway sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.64, for a total value of $47,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

American States Water stock opened at $95.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $91.24 and its 200 day moving average is $87.37. American States Water has a twelve month low of $70.07 and a twelve month high of $97.37.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $136.76 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a return on equity of 14.31% and a net margin of 18.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.48%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 14th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in American States Water by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 462,467 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $39,550,000 after acquiring an additional 9,441 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in American States Water by 53.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 65,269 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after acquiring an additional 22,798 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in American States Water in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in American States Water by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 73,017 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 18,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in American States Water by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 65,874 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,633,000 after acquiring an additional 2,711 shares in the last quarter. 69.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

