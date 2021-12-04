American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director John R. Fielder Sells 350 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $95.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $97.37.
American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after buying an additional 418,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American States Water by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American States Water by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have weighed in on AWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.
About American States Water
Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds
Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.