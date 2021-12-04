American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director John R. Fielder Sells 350 Shares

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) Director John R. Fielder sold 350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.10, for a total transaction of $32,935.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE AWR opened at $95.82 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $91.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.88. American States Water has a 1 year low of $70.07 and a 1 year high of $97.37.

Get American States Water alerts:

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $136.76 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $140.00 million. American States Water had a net margin of 18.60% and a return on equity of 14.31%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that American States Water will post 2.48 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,315,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $502,431,000 after buying an additional 48,195 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of American States Water by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,214,099 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $255,714,000 after buying an additional 418,132 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in American States Water by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 771,231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,957,000 after purchasing an additional 11,694 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in American States Water by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 727,839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $62,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American States Water by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 631,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $53,992,000 after purchasing an additional 8,849 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AWR. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American States Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of American States Water from $98.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday.

About American States Water

Recommended Story: Treasury Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for American States Water Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American States Water and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.