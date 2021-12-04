Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell Sells 10,515 Shares

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD) COO Bradley L. Campbell sold 10,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $115,665.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of FOLD stock opened at $10.45 on Friday. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.60 and a 1-year high of $25.39. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.06 and a 200 day moving average of $10.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 5.19 and a current ratio of 5.37.

Get Amicus Therapeutics alerts:

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 81.17% and a negative return on equity of 84.62%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.22) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Amicus Therapeutics by 27,670.0% during the 2nd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its position in Amicus Therapeutics by 1,967.5% during the 3rd quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 4,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 4,604 shares during the last quarter. Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in Amicus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Amicus Therapeutics from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $17.11 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Amicus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.60.

About Amicus Therapeutics

Amicus Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biotechnology company. The firm focuses on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with metabolic diseases. Its product portfolio includes first and only approved oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants, a novel, clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Further Reading: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Amicus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amicus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.