Amir Avniel Sells 32,675 Shares of Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) Stock

Beyond Air, Inc. (NASDAQ:XAIR) COO Amir Avniel sold 32,675 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.72, for a total value of $448,301.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:XAIR opened at $13.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 9.11 and a current ratio of 9.11. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.91. Beyond Air, Inc. has a one year low of $4.62 and a one year high of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $360.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.90 and a beta of -0.47.

Beyond Air (NASDAQ:XAIR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by ($0.08). Beyond Air had a negative net margin of 2,617.28% and a negative return on equity of 97.76%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.30) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Beyond Air, Inc. will post -1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

XAIR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Roth Capital raised their target price on Beyond Air from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Beyond Air from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Beyond Air from $9.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Truist raised their target price on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on Beyond Air from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Beyond Air currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.40.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristides Capital LLC acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $194,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $175,000. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Beyond Air in the second quarter valued at approximately $329,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 3.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 751,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,868,000 after buying an additional 27,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Beyond Air by 47.8% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 56,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 18,280 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Beyond Air Company Profile

Beyond Air, Inc is a clinical-stage medical device and biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the developing a nitric oxide generator and delivery system that uses nitric oxide generated from ambient air and delivers precise amounts of nitric oxide to the lungs for the potential treatment of respiratory and other diseases.

