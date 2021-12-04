Analysts Anticipate Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.54 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Alerus Financial Co. (NASDAQ:ALRS) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.54 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Alerus Financial’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.55. Alerus Financial reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.3%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Alerus Financial will report full-year earnings of $2.81 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.80 to $2.82. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Alerus Financial.

Get Alerus Financial alerts:

Alerus Financial (NASDAQ:ALRS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.24. Alerus Financial had a net margin of 20.39% and a return on equity of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.99 earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alerus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alerus Financial by 4.3% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 99,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,985,000 after buying an additional 4,142 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth about $371,000. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in Alerus Financial during the third quarter worth about $304,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 132.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Alerus Financial by 11.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ALRS opened at $30.69 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $528.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. Alerus Financial has a 12 month low of $24.06 and a 12 month high of $38.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 22nd. Alerus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.61%.

Alerus Financial Company Profile

Alerus Financial Corp. engages in the provision of business and consumer financial products and services through its subsidiary, Alerus Financial NA. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retirement & Benefit Services, Wealth Management, Mortgage, and Corporate Administration. The Banking segment provides lending and deposit products.

Recommended Story: How are Outstanding Shares Different from Authorized Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Alerus Financial (ALRS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Alerus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alerus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.