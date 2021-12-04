Analysts Anticipate Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.38 Per Share

Analysts predict that Brookdale Senior Living Inc. (NYSE:BKD) will report ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Brookdale Senior Living’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.43) to ($0.32). Brookdale Senior Living posted earnings of ($0.17) per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 123.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brookdale Senior Living will report full year earnings of ($1.23) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.97) to ($0.49). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of ($0.95) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.20) to ($0.72). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Brookdale Senior Living.

Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $1.31. The firm had revenue of $641.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.48 million. Brookdale Senior Living had a negative return on equity of 38.13% and a negative net margin of 2.08%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.68) EPS.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on BKD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookdale Senior Living from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Brookdale Senior Living from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.00.

NYSE:BKD opened at $5.81 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Brookdale Senior Living has a 52-week low of $3.97 and a 52-week high of $8.95.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 4,597.4% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,605,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,583,000 after buying an additional 2,549,967 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 59.3% in the 3rd quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 5,252,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,093,000 after buying an additional 1,954,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Brookdale Senior Living by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,457,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,085,000 after buying an additional 1,569,022 shares during the period. Berylson Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $9,085,000. Finally, Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brookdale Senior Living in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,300,000. Institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Brookdale Senior Living Company Profile

Brookdale Senior Living, Inc engages in the operation of senior living communities. The firm manages independent living, assisted living and dementia-care communities and continuing care retirement centers. It operates through the following segments: Independent Living Assisted Living & Memory Care, CCRCs, Health Care Services and Management Services.

Earnings History and Estimates for Brookdale Senior Living (NYSE:BKD)

