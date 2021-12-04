Analysts Anticipate Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) Will Post Earnings of $0.53 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) to announce earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Central Valley Community Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.51 and the highest is $0.54. Central Valley Community Bancorp reported earnings per share of $0.57 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Central Valley Community Bancorp will report full year earnings of $2.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.25 to $2.28. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.91 to $2.00. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Central Valley Community Bancorp.

Central Valley Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CVCY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). Central Valley Community Bancorp had a net margin of 35.29% and a return on equity of 11.64%. The business had revenue of $20.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.33 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Central Valley Community Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

Shares of CVCY opened at $21.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $252.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.81. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $21.37 and a 200-day moving average of $21.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Central Valley Community Bancorp has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $23.83.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Central Valley Community Bancorp’s payout ratio is 20.78%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $790,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 44,224 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 10,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Central Valley Community Bancorp by 73.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 33,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 14,286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.07% of the company’s stock.

Central Valley Community Bancorp Company Profile

Central Valley Community Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of business and personal banking, and wealth management services. It operates through the following portfolio: commercial, real estate, and consumer. The commercial portfolio includes commercial and industrial loans, and agricultural production.

