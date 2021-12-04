Analysts Anticipate Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) Will Announce Earnings of $2.42 Per Share

Brokerages expect Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) to post $2.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Encore Wire’s earnings. Encore Wire reported earnings of $1.17 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 106.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Encore Wire will report full-year earnings of $21.76 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $9.76 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Encore Wire.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $5.59. Encore Wire had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 42.52%. The firm had revenue of $716.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on WIRE. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $151.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, October 30th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Encore Wire from $115.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $140.54 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.19. Encore Wire has a 1 year low of $52.06 and a 1 year high of $151.64. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $125.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.19.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be given a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. Encore Wire’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.39%.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 1.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,116,098 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $160,380,000 after acquiring an additional 38,881 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 4.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 696,331 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $52,775,000 after acquiring an additional 27,792 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Encore Wire by 446.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 560,210 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,458,000 after acquiring an additional 457,700 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 2.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 432,710 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $32,795,000 after buying an additional 10,062 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Encore Wire by 1.1% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 418,002 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $31,680,000 after buying an additional 4,520 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Encore Wire Company Profile

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

