Analysts Anticipate Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.01 Per Share

Brokerages expect Hillman Solutions Corp (NASDAQ:HLMN) to report earnings of ($0.01) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Hillman Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.03) to $0.01. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Hillman Solutions will report full year earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.02. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.15 to $0.39. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Hillman Solutions.

Hillman Solutions (NASDAQ:HLMN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $364.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $359.20 million.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HLMN. Robert W. Baird began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. William Blair began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Colliers Securities began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.50 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hillman Solutions in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on Hillman Solutions from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.93.

In related news, insider Scott Ride sold 38,862 shares of Hillman Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.91, for a total value of $423,984.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HLMN. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $94,895,000. Brahman Capital Corp. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $78,938,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,967,000. Bayberry Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,520,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Hillman Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at $24,346,000. 46.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HLMN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $10.23. 807,621 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 2.23. Hillman Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $9.81 and a fifty-two week high of $13.46. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.18.

About Hillman Solutions

Founded in 1964 and headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, Hillman is a leading North American provider of complete hardware solutions, delivered with industry best customer service to over 40,000 locations. Hillman designs innovative product and merchandising solutions for complex categories that deliver an outstanding customer experience to home improvement centers, mass merchants, national and regional hardware stores, pet supply stores, and OEM & Industrial customers.

